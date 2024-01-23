Groups caution against Adirondack backcountry hiking during April eclipse

Environmental and hiking groups are teaming with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism to caution people considering a backcountry hike in the Adirondacks during the upcoming April eclipse.

In a joint statement, the Adirondack Council, the Adirondack Mountain Club and ROOST encourage people to travel to the region but note that in early April it is likely that full winter conditions will still be occurring on trails into and on the Adirondack Mountains.

Mountain summits and higher elevations are likely to be snow- and ice-covered. Thin ice may remain on the surface of lakes, ponds and waterways.

The groups are encouraging people traveling to the Adirondacks to attend eclipse viewing parties or other events but not venture into the backcountry.

Adirondack Mountain Club Executive Director Michael Barrett says early spring hiking in the Adirondacks is only recommended for the most expert hikers.