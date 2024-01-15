EPA will kick off nationwide series of events on environmental justice, grant opportunities in Albany

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will kick off a nationwide series of free public events in Albany, where residents can connect with agency staff to learn about opportunities for federal funding for so-called environmental justice communities.

On Thursday, EPA officials will hold their first regional roadshow event at the Albany Housing Authority. It’s the third part of EPA’s Community Equity and Resiliency Initiative.

Officials say the events will inform people about grant money available under the Inflation Reduction Act, help them navigate the federal grant system, facilitate environmental justice training, and offer other means of support.

To learn more, WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke with Jasmine Davenport, Senior Advisor for Climate Justice in EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation.

The EPA Community Equity and Resiliency Initiative environmental justice roadshow event is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Albany Housing Authority at 200 South Pearl Street. To learn more visit: https://www.epa.gov/community-equity-resiliency/regional-roadshows