State DOT: New truck weight limit in Saratoga Springs is invalid

WAMC has learned that the New York State Department of Transportation has informed Saratoga Springs that a traffic weight limit approved by the city council last week is invalid.

The previous council unanimously approved the ordinance aimed at addressing residents’ concerns over truck traffic along Van Dam Street.

New signs warning of a five-ton limit, welcomed by the neighborhood association, went up soon after.

But the State DOT confirms the street is a “designated Access Highway” under federal law and is not subject to local ordinances. In a statement Wednesday, the department says it continues to engage with city officials to address their concerns.