Vermont Gov. Phil Scott delivers his State of the State

With lawmakers back in Montpelier, Republican Governor Phil Scott delivered his State of the State address to a joint session of the Vermont Legislature Thursday afternoon.

Vermont is still recovering from catastrophic flooding in July and severe flooding in December.

Scott began his speech by recalling the words of Governor John Weeks following the state’s Great Flood of 1927.

“In his second Inaugural Address, Governor Weeks said, ‘The true spirit of Vermont is in its “indomitable courage in a time of adversity’ and that ‘the faith and valor of Vermonters has turned catastrophe into opportunity.’ From the first struggles of the pandemic to the rising waters of July and December and a once in a century opportunity to revitalize our communities, the indomitable courage of Vermonters is as strong as ever. This session let’s honor their resilience and strength, kindness and generosity not only in flood recovery, but by working together to address persistent problems. To meet this moment, we are going to have to prioritize.”

The fourth-term Republican again noted the state’s demographic crisis, noting a loss of population is leading to loss of revenues and remains among the biggest obstacle to sustainability.

“It continues to be an issue we must solve to meet today’s obligations and make every investment needed for the future. And to have any chance of reversing our demographic trends, there are three issues we can’t ignore: public safety, affordability, and housing. These challenges are urgent, immediate, and we must address them this session.”

The governor cited statistics showing growing crime rates across the state and called on the legislature to address and reverse it.

“We’ve made progress on justice reform and treating addiction as the public health crisis it is. But when spiking crime rates make it clear that not all the changes have been effective, we have a responsibility to take a step back and consider other strategies.”

Scott previewed his budget, saying it will be sobering and what some might consider an austerity approach.

“With historic one-time federal aid ending, another large increase in our pension obligation and last year’s spending decisions catching up to us, we are back to where we were several years ago with difficult decisions to be made. We need to keep our spending within existing revenue. So in full transparency, you can expect my budget will increase by about 3%.”

The governor took a more optimistic tone as he closed out his speech, recalling how Vermonters come together to help one another when there is a need. He told legislators to put aside partisanship as the session progresses.

“Focus on the things that strengthen our communities so all parts of our state can build upon their character and fulfill their potential. And together, all of us in this room and across the state will meet this moment and all that comes next.”

Governor Scott is scheduled to deliver his budget address on Tuesday, January 23rd.