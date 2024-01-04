© 2024
Northeast Report

Hudson Valley activists to mark Jan. 6 anniversary with Kingston, Rhinebeck rallies

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published January 4, 2024 at 5:28 PM EST
Facebook: Hudson Valley Strong - Indivisible
Activists with Hudson Valley Strong - Indivisible will be holding a pair of rallies to remember the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol this Saturday.

Saturday marks the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of supporters of then-President Trump attempted to prevent Congress from certifying the election of President Biden. To mark the anniversary, the Democratic advocacy organization Hudson Valley Strong - Indivisible is hosting two rallies in Ulster and Dutchess counties: the first at 11 a.m. on Broadway in Kingston, and the second at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and East Market Street in Rhinebeck.

Steve Spicer and Judy Blancher, members of Hudson Valley Strong, spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King to preview the events, and share their reflections on January 6.
