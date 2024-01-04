Hudson Valley activists to mark Jan. 6 anniversary with Kingston, Rhinebeck rallies

Saturday marks the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of supporters of then-President Trump attempted to prevent Congress from certifying the election of President Biden. To mark the anniversary, the Democratic advocacy organization Hudson Valley Strong - Indivisible is hosting two rallies in Ulster and Dutchess counties: the first at 11 a.m. on Broadway in Kingston, and the second at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and East Market Street in Rhinebeck.

Steve Spicer and Judy Blancher, members of Hudson Valley Strong, spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King to preview the events, and share their reflections on January 6.