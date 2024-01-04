© 2024
Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett to lead Saratoga County Board of Supervisors in 2024

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published January 4, 2024 at 2:43 PM EST
The county seal at the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors chamber
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC

Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett has been appointed Chair of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

Barrett, a Republican, has been Clifton Park's town supervisor for 24 years and previously served as chair of the county board in 2007.

Barrett thanked his legislative colleagues who appointed him to the position at the board’s organizational meeting on Wednesday.

“Through the pandemic, and as we exited this awful period of world history, the county has ultimately become stronger nimbler and instituted professional leadership and accepted significant challenges that will create future opportunity.”

Barrett will lead the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors after former chair Todd Kusnierz of Moreau was defeated in November’s election.

Saratoga Springs supervisor Matt Veitch, also a Republican, was appointed as the board’s vice chair.
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
