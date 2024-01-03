Burlington, Vermont police issue scam warning

The Burlington, Vermont Police Department is warning the public about a scam in which a caller claims to be a city police officer.

The Police Department in Vermont’s largest city says it’s receiving reports about a caller who says they are an officer with the department seeking money due to an outstanding warrant.

Officials advise the public to never give out personal information or pay money to unknown or suspicious callers. They also recommend that if such a call is received, it be reported to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program office.

