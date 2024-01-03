© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Burlington, Vermont police issue scam warning

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 3, 2024 at 8:15 PM EST
Burlington City Police car (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Burlington City Police car (file)

The Burlington, Vermont Police Department is warning the public about a scam in which a caller claims to be a city police officer.

The Police Department in Vermont’s largest city says it’s receiving reports about a caller who says they are an officer with the department seeking money due to an outstanding warrant.

Officials advise the public to never give out personal information or pay money to unknown or suspicious callers. They also recommend that if such a call is received, it be reported to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program office.
Tags
News Burlington PoliceBurlington Police DepartmentScams
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley