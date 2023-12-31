Police say human remains found in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating after human remains were discovered Saturday morning.

Police say the remains were found in a vacant wooded lot in the area of South Broadway and Adelphi Street, an area known to be frequented by transient individuals.

Police are asking anyone with information or to have known anyone that has gone missing within the last six months to contact the city police department at 518-584-1800 or by emailing tips@saratogapolice.org.