© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police say human remains found in Saratoga Springs

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published December 31, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST
The Saratoga Springs Police Department
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
The Saratoga Springs Police Department

Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating after human remains were discovered Saturday morning.

Police say the remains were found in a vacant wooded lot in the area of South Broadway and Adelphi Street, an area known to be frequented by transient individuals.

Police are asking anyone with information or to have known anyone that has gone missing within the last six months to contact the city police department at 518-584-1800 or by emailing tips@saratogapolice.org.
Tags
News City of Saratoga Springs