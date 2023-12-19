Saratoga County Board of Supervisors approves record high budget for 2024

The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors adopted a $410 million county budget this month, setting a record high in spending while cutting property taxes.

The budget surpasses 2023’s $378 million budget by roughly $32 million. It also includes an 8 percent decrease on property taxes. Saratoga County has the lowest county property tax in the state at just under $2 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Supervisor Matt Veitch has represented the city of Saratoga Springs on the county board for the past 16 years. The Republican says the budget will maintain services for county residents.

“Including public safety, mental health, public health, trails and open space. All those different things that we do at the county that are great for our residents. So, despite it being a little bit larger of a budget this year, we were able to do it within our means and spend wisely within that budget,” explained Veitch.

Veitch said there was considerable effort to increase the quality of services while not placing a burden on taxpayers.

“Saratoga County is kind of unique in that we spend a lot of our capital program right out of our direct budget. We don’t do a lot of bonding as a county, and so, being able to move a couple of projects into next year and do a couple of other things where we could, you know, kind of shift things around definitely allowed us to find some money in the budget for some of our priorities,” said Veitch.

One of those priorities is tourism. The county relies on the summer tourism season, which includes thoroughbred horse racing.

In October, Saratoga County officially designated Discover Saratoga as its official Tourism Promotion Agency. Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri says it will take effect in the new year.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity to really showcase our beauty, the cultural experiences that our county has to offer, the historical tourism. It’s all about us investing in getting people to come, visitation, just creating exciting opportunities for people to experience Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs. And then taking that creative strategy and promoting it to our feeder markets,” explained Leggieri.

The 2024 budget allocates over $1.3 million into economic development and tourism programs, including $400,000 to Discover Saratoga.

In addition to the normal racing season, which annually brings in millions of dollars of revenue to the region, the Belmont Stakes will be held at Saratoga Race Course over four days in June. City and racing officials anticipate massive crowds and off-season profits for Saratoga Springs and surrounding communities.

Leggieri said the investment from the county will go a long way in promoting the region.

“There’s so many assets that we have that we’re gonna promot the heck out of. We’re excited to do this and, again, this is about creating revenue for our county, for our small businesses, for our lodging partners, restaurants, retail, and spreading the good word because we do have something special here in upstate New York and we want to shine a big light on that,” said Leggieri.

The budget also parcels out nearly $57 million into public safety.

Outgoing County Board Chair Todd Kusnierz of Moreau says during budget hearings, deputies from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department expressed concerns over pay. Kusnierz says the board has continued to listen to and work with union representatives to reach a new five-year contract.

“So now a five-year contract will be in place which includes their number one ask which was a 20-year retirement plan for our hard working and dedicated deputies. And that’s what we focused on,” said Kusnierz.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo did not respond to requests for comment.

