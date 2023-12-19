Saratoga 250 receives county funding while looking ahead to 2027

The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors is supporting plans for a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War with funding in the recently-approved 2024 budget.

Plans to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the “turning point” of the American Revolution have been under way since 2021, when a commission of historians, veterans, reenactors, and other stakeholders was assembled to plan for the historical milestone.

The record $410 million Saratoga County budget sets aside $300,000 for the Campaign for Saratoga 250th, a non-profit committee designed to aid the commission’s plans.

Outgoing Board Chair Todd Kusnierz says he and the other supervisors were keen to get more funding behind the plans for what they hope will be a huge tourism draw.

“That money will be utilized by the committee – which is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the goals of the 250th commission through fundraising and other marketing activities. So, very proud about that. This is not only going to be a county, a state, a national—it’s going to be an international tourism event, and to have it in our backyard and be a part of that, very pleased we were able to fund that,” explained Kusnierz.

Steve Bulger is the President of the Campaign for Saratoga 250th Committee. He says the financial support they have received so far has been vital to pulling off the commemoration.

“The 250th celebration in 2027 is going to be one of the largest events in Saratoga County history for sure, and also that year, possibly, the largest event in the country in celebrating America’s 250th revolution which is a multi-year celebration. It just started this past weekend in Boston, and it’s going to right through until 2033,” said Bulger.

Bulger said the funds from the county will go toward efforts like advertising and program development.

“What’s most exciting for us is we are developing an augmented reality platform which will bring Revolutionary War characters to life who participated in the battle,” explained Bulger.

Saratoga County Historian Lauren Roberts sits on the commission for Saratoga 250 and says Saratoga deserves its own spot in American Revolutionary history.

“Saratoga is the turning point in the American Revolution. So, other places like Lexington and Concord is the ‘shot heard round the world,’ Philadelphia has the Declaration of Independence, Yorktown has the surrender of Cornwallis. I feel that Saratoga should be on the same level as those. This is a major event, the first time in world history a British army surrendered, and it happens here within our borders,” explained Roberts.

In the runup to the commemoration kick-off in 2027, Roberts visited Boston Harbor this week for a reenactment of the Boston Tea Party, and will be going to the Smithsonian for a panel on American Revolutionary history January 18th.

Roberts says the local history often reflects contemporary political tensions.

"I think when you go back to relatability and relevance of this topic, a lot of people feel that we have a divided society now. And when you look to history to see, you know, how did—how did they come to those resolutions? Or, you know, how did people determine which side they were on? And then, how did they come together as a united society? It’s a great lesson,” said Roberts.

