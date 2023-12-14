NY's Thacher State Park designated a National Natural Landmark

John Boyd Thacher State Park in New York’s Capital Region has been designated a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service.

The landmark program selects areas as the “best example” of a biological community or geological feature based on condition, character, rarity, diversity, and scientific and educational value. There are more than 600 such sites nationwide.

The state says Thacher showcases the distinctive ridge of the Helderberg Escarpment featuring 40 caves, 17 springs and 21 distinct ecological communities.

"I extend heartfelt thanks to the National Park Service and Secretary Deb Haaland for acknowledging the geological marvel of Thacher Park,” State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a statement. “Our commitment to stewardship of this beautiful land remains unwavering, and this recognition bolsters our determination for years to come."

The park – about 12 miles west of Albany – offers hiking, rock climbing and other activities.