Massachusetts farmers receiving money to help cover extreme weather-related losses

Massachusetts is distributing $20 million to almost 350 farmers who sustained significant crop losses due to extreme weather this year that included a deep freeze in February, a frost in late May, and catastrophic flooding in July.

The money was included in a supplemental budget Gov. Maura Healey signed last August.

Additionally, the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund has given $3.3 million to more than 225 farmers impacted by last summer’s floods.

Phil Korman, Executive Director of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, helped to setup the philanthropic fund. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.