Midday Magazine

Massachusetts farmers receiving money to help cover extreme weather-related losses

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published December 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST
A flooded field of sweet corn in Deerfield, Massachusetts on July 17, 2023
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
A flooded field of sweet corn in Deerfield, Massachusetts on July 17, 2023

Payments made to hundreds of farmers impacted by freezes, floods

Massachusetts is distributing $20 million to almost 350 farmers who sustained significant crop losses due to extreme weather this year that included a deep freeze in February, a frost in late May, and catastrophic flooding in July.

The money was included in a supplemental budget Gov. Maura Healey signed last August.

Additionally, the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund has given $3.3 million to more than 225 farmers impacted by last summer’s floods.

Phil Korman, Executive Director of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, helped to setup the philanthropic fund. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

 
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
