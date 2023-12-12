© 2023
New York's high court orders new congressional maps
Incoming Poughkeepsie mayor talks affordable housing, public safety, and starting 2024 on a "united front"

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST
Poughkeepsie Mayor-elect Yvonne Flowers, right, with outgoing Mayor Marc Nelson.
Poughkeepsie Mayor-elect Yvonne Flowers, right, with outgoing Mayor Marc Nelson.

The city of Poughkeepsie will have a new mayor on January 2. Fifth Ward Common Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers will be the first person of color to hold the seat, after defeating incumbent Mayor Marc Nelson in the Democratic primary and Republican Anthony LaRocca on Election Day. Flowers says the transition has been smooth so far. The Common Council is still working out its budget for next year, and is awaiting the results of a study on housing in Poughkeepsie. Flowers says her list of priorities includes finding a new city administrator, addressing public safety, and assembling a housing task force with stakeholders across the city. She spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
