Incoming Poughkeepsie mayor talks affordable housing, public safety, and starting 2024 on a "united front"

The city of Poughkeepsie will have a new mayor on January 2. Fifth Ward Common Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers will be the first person of color to hold the seat, after defeating incumbent Mayor Marc Nelson in the Democratic primary and Republican Anthony LaRocca on Election Day. Flowers says the transition has been smooth so far. The Common Council is still working out its budget for next year, and is awaiting the results of a study on housing in Poughkeepsie. Flowers says her list of priorities includes finding a new city administrator, addressing public safety, and assembling a housing task force with stakeholders across the city. She spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.