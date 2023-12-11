© 2023
Midday Magazine

Number of visitors to Springfield Museums returns to pre-pandemic level

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published December 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST
The Springfield Museums consist of five separate museums representing art, history, literacy, and science located on the grassy Quadrangle in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts.
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The Springfield Museums consist of five separate museums representing art, history, literacy, and science located on the grassy Quadrangle in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts.

Museums local economic impact put at $22 million

The Springfield Museums say the number of people visiting the cultural institution this year has matched the attendance levels of 2018.

It is a post-pandemic milestone that comes as the museums recently achieved a 10-year reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums. It is a distinction that will help in fundraising, marketing, and result in more collections loaned from other museums and more traveling exhibitions.

The Springfield Museums have an estimated $22 million impact on the region’s economy.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Museums President Kay Simpson.
