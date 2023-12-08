Northern New York sheriff testifies in Washington on border crisis

The sheriff of New York’s northeastern-most county was in Washington this week to testify on how the surge of migrants crossing U.S. borders is impacting law enforcement and first responders.

The Committee on Homeland Security’s subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology hearing was intended to assess how the border crisis is affecting emergency management and law enforcement, according to chair Anthony D’Esposito, a Republican from the 4th district on Long Island.

“The purpose of this hearing,” noted D’Esposito, “is to examine the impact of the open border policies that they have on emergency management services and how the unprecedented flood of migrants has strained public services and resources in cities, states and counties across this nation. It is important that we specifically assess how the border crisis has hindered emergency preparedness and first responder services.”

All the witnesses were from New York state. Among them was longtime Clinton County Sheriff David Favro, who was also speaking on behalf of the National Sheriffs’ Association. During his opening statement, Favro said it is critical that Congress act now to secure the border.

“The influx of transient populations funneled through our region has not only raised concerns but has led to a surge in emergency response calls,” noted Favro. “Got aways have surged 99 percent reaching 995 in Fiscal Year 2024. Yet despite handling 70 percent of all encounters with immigrants the Swanton border patrol sector, who is responsible for 295 miles along the northern border, operates with only 15 percent of the staffing allocated to that entire region. The impact on our emergency management is evident.”

Favro noted that 911 calls have increased and the influx of migrants leads to increased costs. That led Republican Nick Langworthy of Western New York to ask for more details.

“Though the southern border is 2,000 miles away, this crisis has arrived on our doorstep as well and the doorsteps of every county in the state of New York,” said Langworthy. “Sheriff Favro can you elaborate any further on how the influx of illegal migrants has strained your county’s resources, particularly on the law enforcement and first responder end?”

Favro replied that there are a number of impacts.

“Resources have been dwindling,” answered Favro. “Costs that counties will dish out has been dwindling. So therefore the staffing is shorter than it was two years ago, three years ago. The mental health status on all emergency responders has increased. I’ve seen nothing like it except for our 911 tragedy.”

Republican Dale Strong of Alabama’s 5th district noted he is a retired firefighter and EMT and comes from a district with many rural communities similar to the area Favro patrols.

“Sheriff can you talk more about what you are seeing and the strain that this administration’s border policies are having on emergency services like in your county?”

“It puts a strain not only on the volume of calls and taking away those emergency responders from other necessities within the community,” replied Favro. “But it also puts an additional mental health risk on the responders that are going to these situations.”

“How is it affecting your jail costs, your medical costs, corrections officers, and burnout?” asked Strong.

“Starting with the jail, we are seeing a significant increase because we have a contract with the United States Border Patrol,” Favro answered. “I believe we are the only county jail left in the state of New York that will house Border Patrol detainees.”