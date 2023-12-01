Saratoga Springs embraces the winter season with annual celebration of local businesses

Saratoga Springs kicked off the holiday season Thursday with its annual Victorian Streetwalk.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Saratoga Springs. Thousands of people are packed into a closed off Broadway and enjoying carolers, live music, shops, and a handful of Kris Kringle impersonators.

The Victorian Streetwalk also attracts some colorful costumes. Judy Mesor, Coleen Kraven, and Kathy Grenelle are some of the more elaborately dressed on the main drag.

Grenelle, a Saratoga Springs native, hand-made the three costumes over several months.

“There’s the petticoat, the chemise, the shirt, the skirt, the overskirt, the coat, and, of course, the hat, and gloves, and muff,” said Grenelle.

Grenelle says her process isn’t a secret.

“You watch a class online and then you order patterns. Acquire a lot of fabric, starting at 6 yards,” Grenelle continued.

Jumping in, Kraven says at first, the extra attention can be uncomfortable.

“But it’s a lot of fun, people are excited to see you,” said Kraven. “It’s just a really fun excuse to wear a costume, I love a costume!”

Just down the street, in front of The Adirondack Trust Company building at Church and Broadway, John Tanner is playing the trombone with other members of the Salvation Army.

While his favorite song to play is “Silver Bells,” and “Jingle Bells” seems to draw the biggest crowds, Tanner is just happy to see so many smiling faces.

“It’s beautiful, you see all these people out here, it’s great. We were here last year, it was a lot colder, and there was probably half as many people as there are this year I kid you not, you know,” said Tanner.

Jessica Dawson is at the front of the block-long line to meet Santa along with her three boys, a five-month old, a 3-year-old, and a 7-year-old. Her eldest son, Brody, didn’t mind waiting 45 minutes to meet Santa. And he has no plans on getting coal for Christmas.

“There’s this new thing called Detective Pikachu and I want that, and then Dreamlight Valley, and Mario Odyssey. And a Sonic Lego, and this robotic Lego of Wall-e,” said Brody Dawson.

“So it’s fun, it’s putting us in the Christmas spirit, it’s been great. So we’re so excited and it’s actually been a really nice night, the weather’s been great,” said Dawson.

John and Leslie Sullivan recently moved to the Spa City from Burlington, Vermont. They’re trying to make sure this Santa is the real deal.

“Definitely real. I mean, the outfit’s unbelievable. Mrs. Claus looks real. I’ve seen Santa for 58 years, and he’s real,” explained Sullivan.

Speaking with WAMC, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus says the benefit is also “real.” Shimkus says sales tax revenue in both Saratoga County and Saratoga Springs is up nearly 7% compared to last year.

And Broadway’s storefronts are filled.

“It’s the only time of year where we close Broadway, and so folks love to come out for that. Everybody was festive and had a great time. It’s super helpful to our local businesses – it’s a real jump-start for the holiday shopping season, as well as dining out. So, folks come do some shopping, they see Santa, they take in some of the entertainment and then grab dinner too. So, I think it worked out for everybody last night,” said Shimkus.

One business taking advantage of the Streetwalk is Saratoga Olive Oil. Store manager Steve Rosato says this is one of his favorite nights of the year.

“Yeah, well this is—it’s a great experience because it’s really, we’re part of the community. And this particular shop is kind of an immersive experience because people can taste the product before they buy it. They don’t have to buy anything and they can just taste it all. So, we get people from all over the community coming through. Sometimes it feels like that we are a community center that sells olive oil,” said Rosato.