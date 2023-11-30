Stillwater and Fonda-Fultonville prepare for the New York State high school football championships

Two upstate New York high school football teams are heading to Syracuse to play for historic state championships Saturday.

The Stillwater Warriors are headed to the JMA Wireless dome Saturday to play in New York State’s Class D Championships for the first time in the program’s history.

Speaking with WAMC as the team was practicing Wednesday, head coach Ian Godfrey says the team’s performance this season means everything.

“Some of these guys are Stillwater natives, so their dads played or their moms played, you know, they’re from the community. But I think the older you get the more you kind of reflect and recognize how just kind of special this was. It’s just tremendous that they’re welcomed us, me personally, with open arms and this coaching staff and these kids and really have done whatever they needed to do to support these kids,” said Godfrey.

Godfrey says the Saratoga County community has rallied behind the boys in maroon.

“Even the people in the village, we had a local deli, Bucciero’s, donate pizzas and subs, and Mike Raucci New Country has been phenomenal in terms of supporting our program as well. So, just a lot of love from a lot of people that just want to do something for the kids,” explained Godfrey.

Lucas Lilac is a Senior starting running back and outside linebacker for the Warriors. He says the team’s success is a testament to their dedication.

“I think it just shows how passionate our guys are. I mean, I think all of these guys love football and that’s what’s great about our team is like; we don’t got somebody that doesn’t want to be here this late in the season. We all want to be here and we all want to close this off and end on the right note,” said Lilac.

Lilac says the Warriors are ready to face Tioga from Section 4 at noon Saturday.

“It’s been a dream come true. I mean, banners hang forever – every banner possible before I graduate, that’s my goal. And this is the step it takes to get here,” added Lilac.

Junior Steve Barry is one of a handful of players who sustained injuries this season, but was still at practice and said he wouldn’t dream of missing the big game.

“It’s a bummer to be out and all that, but it feels good to be with the boys and it’s a really good culture here at Stillwater. So, you know, its great. I’ll be there. It’s a one in a lifetime kind of chance to be there. So, you know, not everyone in the state gets to do this and it’s just something you can’t miss,” said Barry.

Neil Brennan and Eric Naze are both freshmen scout captains.

“I’m just grateful for the oppourtunity to lead my guys out there. It’s important to me because we’re the ones who give the starters a good look out there. We need to prepare them for the game. Last week, Haldane, perfect example. We were in a swinging gate, they came out with it trying to win the game but they stopped it,” said Brennan.

“So, basically, we got to prepare our guys. I know one day I’m going to be one of those varsity players so I’ll want a good scout. I’m just gonna model what it’s like to be a scout,” said Naze.

Renee Callanan is Warriors’ quarterback Aidan Callanan’s mother, runs the team’s booster club, and teaches math in the middle school. She said the team’s leadership and commitment to each other have carried them to Syracuse.

“They are non-stop,” said Callanan. “You know, one of the quotes that the team likes to kind of live by and say is, ‘don’t stop when you’re tired, stop when you’re done.’”

Fonda-Fultonville is also headed to Syracuse on Saturday. In 1999, when current coach Mike Mancini was the team’s quarterback and his father, Alex, was the program’s coach, the Braves won the Section 2 crown. Speaking with WAMC, Mancini says the past 24 years have led to this moment.

“I’m really proud of the fact that, you know, we’re having a great season and we’re able to do this. And, you know, there’s a lot of people that are going to be able to see it happen. And its been something that we’ve kind of been shooting for for a long time in this program. I think we’ve had some really great teams come through here that have been close and we just haven’t been able to get over the hump. And, you know, luckily we have been able to this year,” said Mancini.

Fonda-Fultonville goes up against Waverly out of Section IV in the Class C final at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Meantime, Stillwater coach Godfrey says his players are soaking in the moment.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a remarkable achievement. It’s such an achievement for these kids who have faced so much adversity this year, but also, you know, they’re doing it for the community, for the former alumni, the people that have reached out over the past week or so. Just nothing but support and love,” said Godfrey.