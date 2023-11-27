Officials details events and charges related to shooting of three 20-year-old men in Burlington

In what has become a national story, Burlington, Vermont officials on Monday described the investigation and charges against a man who was arrested Sunday for the attempted murder of three men of Palestinian decent in the city over the weekend.

According to the arraignment affidavit, 48-year-old Jason Eaton faces three counts of attempted second degree murder – one count against each of the injured men. All the victims are 20 years old. Hisham Awartani has a bullet lodged in his spine. Tahseen Aliahmad was shot in the chest and Kinnan Abdalhamid in the glute.

Just after Eaton’s initial court appearance, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger on Monday called Saturday’s shooting one of the most shocking and disturbing events in the city’s history.

“This horrific unprovoked attack was a tragic violation of the values and character of this welcoming, inclusive community," said Weinberger. "I hope that Burlington’s Palestinian, Arab and Muslim communities see in today’s prompt arrest the city’s commitment to justice and to keeping all members of our community safe.”

The suspected shooter was arrested in less than 24 hours. Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad detailed what the preliminary investigation has determined regarding the events of Saturday evening.

“The young men were interviewed by detectives," Murad said. "They stated that the person had not made any comments to them and had merely approached them while they were walking down the street essentially minding their own business. He stepped off a porch and produced a firearm and began discharging that firearm. Members of the ATF knocked on a door and the ATF agents were greeted by a man who stepped out of the door towards them with his palms up at waist height and stated something to the effect of I’ve been waiting for you. The ATF agents said why’s that? And the gentleman said in sum and substance I would like a lawyer.”

Ballistics evidence recovered at the scene matched guns at Eaton’s apartment.

Rich Price, the uncle of Hisham Awartani, says he is amazed by the three men’s resiliency.

“I never imagined that this sort of thing could happen," Price said. "And my sister lives in the Occupied West Bank and people often ask me aren’t you worried about your sister? Aren’t you worried about your nephews and your niece? And tragic irony is not even the right phrase. But to have them come stay with me for Thanksgiving and have something like this happen speaks to the level of civic vitriol, hatred that exists in some corners of this country. It speaks to a sickness of gun violence that exists in this country. And even though this is devastating that this happened in this community, I am really proud and grateful to the community that is here and has rallied around our family and these boys.”

A bail hearing will be held for Eaton in a few days. Chief Murad says he has one traffic violation in Burlington and is believed to have moved to the area recently from Syracuse.