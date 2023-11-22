© 2023
All Things Considered

UVM Medical Center President joins advisory council

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 22, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST
Dr. Stephen Leffler
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Dr. Stephen Leffler

The president of the University of Vermont Medical Center has joined a council comprised of academic medical center leaders.

Dr. Stephen Leffler will serve a three-year term beginning in 2024 on the 16-member Academic Medical Center CEO Executive Advisory Council of Vizient.

The council is the governing body for a network of over 100 academic medical centers and health system CEOs. It helps to improve delivery of health care, improve pharmacies, and improve sustainability.
