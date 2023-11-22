Bright Nights, New England's premier holiday light display, begins 29th season

One of the region’s premier seasonal attractions – Bright Nights at Forest Park – returns for a 29th year beginning tonight.

More than 700,000 lights in displays with storybook, historic, and holiday themes are visible along a three-mile route through the city of Springfield’s largest park.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be activities for people to experience outside of their cars.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Judy Matt, president of Spirit of Springfield, the nonprofit that produces Bright Nights.

A full schedule and ticket information is at brightnights.org

