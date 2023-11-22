© 2023
Midday Magazine

Bright Nights, New England's premier holiday light display, begins 29th season

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST
Cars make the journey along the three-mile holiday light display Bright Nights at Forest Park
Leon Nguyen
/
Spirit of Springfield
Cars make the journey along the three-mile holiday light display Bright Nights at Forest Park

With pandemic-era restrictions gone, carriage rides, choirs, and visits with Santa return

One of the region’s premier seasonal attractions – Bright Nights at Forest Park – returns for a 29th year beginning tonight.

More than 700,000 lights in displays with storybook, historic, and holiday themes are visible along a three-mile route through the city of Springfield’s largest park.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be activities for people to experience outside of their cars.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Judy Matt, president of Spirit of Springfield, the nonprofit that produces Bright Nights.

A full schedule and ticket information is at brightnights.org
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
