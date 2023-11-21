WAMC Sports Report 11/21/23: Eagles top Chiefs 21-17 on Hurts' rally in Super Bowl rematch

NFL

Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a go-ahead tush-push score in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Chiefs 21-17 in a Super Bowl rematch. Philadelphia exacted at least a little bit of revenge for its 38-35 loss in February. Its defense shut out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' prolific in the second half. Kansas City had the ball near midfield with less than 2 minutes to go, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a would-be 51-yard touchdown pass slip through his hands, and the Eagles made a stand on fourth down to put the game away.

The Kansas City Chiefs were shut out for the third consecutive game in a Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia on Monday night, allowing the Eagles to rally for a 21-17 victory. The Chiefs have scored just 53 points in the second half of games this season. They led 17-7 at halftime in a cold, driving rainstorm but were unable to make it stand up as Philadelphia beat old coach Andy Reid for the first time. The Chiefs had a chance at the go-ahead score inside the final two minutes, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a 51-yard pass fall through his hands at the goal line.

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been suspended again for violating the league's playing rules designed to protect players' health and safety. On just his third snap back from his first suspension for violating the league's unnecessary roughness rules, Jackson lowered his head and hit Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs in the neck area, jarring the ball loose for a fumble that Denver recovered. The hit wasn't flagged on the field but the league took a look at it Monday and issued a four-game suspension that will cost Jackson more than $500,000.

Tim Boyle will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback against the Miami Dolphins on Friday. Boyle replaces the benched Zach Wilson, who took over as the starter when Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York on Sept. 11. It will be Boyle’s fourth NFL start and his first since 2021 with the Detroit Lions. Trevor Siemian is currently on the practice squad but will serve as Boyle’s backup against the Dolphins with Wilson the No. 3 quarterback. Boyle went 7 of 14 for 33 yards and an interception after replacing Wilson at Buffalo.

NBA

Anthony Edwards had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points, and the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New York Knicks 117-100. Minnesota improved to 6-0 at home, tying a franchise record to start a season. Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Julius Randle had 21 for New York, which shot 34.8% to Minnesota’s 51.3%. Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels left with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter and didn’t return.

Miles Bridges hit a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left in overtime and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a six-game home losing streak with a 121-118 win over the Boston Celtics. LaMelo Ball finished with 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Gordon Hayward added 20 points for the Hornets, who battled back from an 18-point deficit. Jayson Tatum finished with 45 points, but missed a free throw with 5.2 seconds left that would have tied the game after getting fouled on a 3-point shot. He had made the first two before the crucial miss.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and Damian Lillard added 27 for the Milwaukee Bucks, who extended their winning streak to four games with a 132-125 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Antetokoumpo was averaging 41.3 points in his last three games before being held to 16 Friday night in Charlotte. Against the Mavericks, he connected on 18 of 26 shots including a pair of 3-pointers and grabbed 14 rebounds to go along with seven assists. Kyrie Irving scored 39 while Luka Doncic added 35 for Dallas (9-4).

Reggie Jackson scored 21 points and carried Denver in the fourth quarter after two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected in the first half, and the Nuggets handed the Detroit Pistons their 12th straight loss, 107-103. Jackson had eight points and three assists in the final period as he and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shined against their former team. Caldwell-Pope scored 20 points. Jokic and Nuggets coach Michael Malone were both ejected after arguing calls. Jokic finished with nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 15 minutes. Cade Cunningham had 27 points and nine assists for the Pistons.

Paul George scored 28 points, Kawhi Leonard added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio 124-99. The Spurs' losing streak reached nine games, matching the fifth longest in franchise history. James Harden added 13 points and 10 assists as Los Angeles won its second straight game with him after going 0-5 since acquiring him from Philadelphia. Wembanyama, the top pick in the draft, was held to nine points and three rebounds. Keldon Johnson had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead San Antonio.

Bam Adebayo scored 23 points and had 11 rebounds, and the Miami Heat blew out the Chicago Bulls 118-100 on Monday night, two nights after blowing a 21-point lead in the same building. Jimmy Butler scored 16 points against his former team, while Adebayo earned his eighth double-double of the season. The Heat have now won eight of their last nine games after a 1-4 start to the season. Coby White led the Bulls with a season-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points, and DeMar DeRozan added 15.

Brandon Ingram hit all five of his 3-pointers and led all scorers with 31 points, and Zion Williamson dominated the paint by scoring 26 points on 12-for-16 shooting to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 129-93 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. The Pelicans trailed 47-43 midway through the second quarter and used a 44-10 scoring outburst spanning the second and third quarters to build an 87-57 lead. Harrison Barnes scored 16 points and De’Aaron Fox 14 for Sacramento. Fox and Donatus Sabonis, who finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, did not play in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry scored 32 points with five 3-pointers to extend his latest NBA record, Klay Thompson broke out of his shooting slump with a season-high 20 points, and the Golden State Warriors snapped their six-game losing streak with a 121-116 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Already the league’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers, Curry is the first player in league history to have four or more in his first 13 games to start a season. Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists helping Golden State to its 12th consecutive win against Houston. Alperen Sengun had 30 points and 13 rebounds for Houston. Jabari Smith Jr. scored 17, and Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green each had 16.

NHL

Mason Marchment scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period following a successful coach’s challenge as the Dallas Stars rallied from two-goal deficit and beat the surging New York Rangers 6-3. Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin, Sam Steel and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who trailed 2-0 midway through the second period before scoring six consecutive goals — five in the third. Scott Wedgewood, in his fifth start of the season, made 30 saves. Vincent Trocheck, Kaapo Kakko and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Rangers, who came in with a four-game winning streak, an 11-game points streak (10-0-1), and a club-record 12 wins in their first 15 games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots.

Steven Stamkos scored the tying goal with 4.8 seconds left in regulation and Brandon Hagel got the winner on a breakaway 1:19 into overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins 5-4. Tanner Jeannot, Nicholas Paul and Austin Watson scored for the Lightning. Jonas Johansson turned aside 22 shots. Stamkos’ goal came after Victor Hedman kept a clearing attempt in the Boston zone. Hedman also set up Hagel’s goal. Pavel Zacha, David Pastrnak, John Beecher and Charlie Coyle scored for Boston. Jeremy Swayman stopped 41 shots as the Bruins dropped to 13-1-3 on the season.

Florida coach Paul Maurice says Aleksander Barkov escaped major injury in a knee-to-knee collision and is being listed as day to day by the Panthers. Barkov was hurt when he was hit by Anaheim’s Jackson LaCombe on Friday night in what became a 2-1 win for the Panthers. The Panthers were off Saturday, then returned to the ice for practice Sunday. Barkov won’t play Monday when the Panthers open a three-game homestand against Edmonton.

Filip Forsberg scored twice and Yakov Trenin got the tiebreaking goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Jeremy Lauzon also scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville, winners of two straight. Valerie Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, Andrew Cogliano and Devon Toews also scored and Cale Makar had three assists for Colorado, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves and Nathan MacKinnon added two assists.

Trevor Moore scored two goals and the Los Angeles Kings extended their season-opening road winning streak to eight games with a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault also scored and Pheonix Copley made 30 saves for the Kings, who are tied for the third-longest such streak in NHL history. Buffalo holds the record by winning its first 10 road games in 2006-07. Lawson Crouse scored and Connor Ingram made 21 saves for the Coyotes, who played their seventh home game of the season. Crouse has scored in three of the last four games and eight of the last 10.

Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. J.T. Miller and Sam Lafferty also scored to help Vancouver end its second two-game skid of the season. Thatcher Demko finished with 27 saves. Thomas Hertl had a goal for San Jose, which lost for the fourth time in five games since a two-game win streak after an 0-10-1 start. The Sharks fell to 0-8-0 away from home. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves.

Andrew Mangiapane scored with 4:07 left in regulation to pull Calgary even at 3-3, and Rasmus Andersson scored the winner 3:28 into overtime and the Flames rallied for a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken. Andersson’s goal was his third of the season. Elias Lindholm scored his fourth of the season 1:16 into the game and Jonathan Huberdeau scored on the power play midway through the first period. Calgary goalie Dan Vladar made 28 saves for the Flames as Calgary won for the third time in the past four games with the only loss in that stretch coming in a shootout. The Flames also improved to 6-0-0 all-time against the Kraken in Seattle, including a 6-3 win earlier this month.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Dino Babers is out as Syracuse’s football coach. The university fired him Sunday. Athletic Director John Wildhack says Babers — who started with the Orange in 2016 — fell short of expectations in recent years:

"The decision was not a knee-jerk reaction, not an emotional decision. I have evaluated the program on a consistent basis. To me, what it really boils down to was November. We've not had success in November.”

A search is under way for Babers’ successor. Wildhack says Babers declined to coach the season finale Saturday against Wake Forest.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(5)UConn 81 (15)Texas 71

(7)Tennessee 73 Syracuse 56

Central Michigan 70, Siena 56

(1)Kansas 83 Chaminade 56

(2)Purdue 73 (11)Gonzaga 63

(4)Marquette 71 UCLA 69

(16)Kentucky 96 Saint Joseph's 88

(18)Colorado 64 Richmond 59

Wisconsin 65 (24)Virginia 41

MLB

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will become a free agent Tuesday and major league teams can sign him through 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 4. Nippon Professional Baseball notified Major League Baseball that the 25-year-old right-hander’s club, the Orix Buffaloes, was posting him for availability to MLB teams. MLB notified the 30 teams of the posting on Monday and under the agreement between MLB and NPB the negotiating period starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday and extends for up to 45 days. Yamamoto was 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA this season, striking out 169 and walking 28 in 164 innings. Multiple media reports say the Yankees, Red Sox, Mets, Cubs, Dodgers, and potentially both the Giants and Blue Jays are expected to jump into the Yamamoto sweepstakes this offseason.

NFL

Kansas’ comeback win in a marquee matchup kept the Jayhawks firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Miami climbed to its highest ranking in nearly five years. The Jayhawks stayed at No. 1 in Monday’s new AP Top 25. after rallying past Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Miami climbed to No. 10 to replace a tumbling Florida Atlantic in the only major change at the top of the rankings. No. 24 Virginia and No. 25 Mississippi State were the week's new additions. Villanova and Illinois fell out from last week's poll.

The unexplained absence of LSU star forward Angel Reese is bringing unwanted scrutiny to No. 7 LSU and coach Kim Mulkey as they try to defend their national title. Few details have been released about why Reese has been away from the team. The recent drama has even involved critical comments by some players’ parents on social media. And it's come after a surprising season-opening loss for a team that entered the season ranked No. 1. Reese remained out for Monday night's home game against Texas Southern. She also missed LSU's previous game at Southeastern Louisiana and was benched for a half against Kent State.

Maryland’s 13-year run in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll has come to an end after a week that saw more chaos in the Top 25. The Terrapins had been ranked for 251 consecutive weeks. It was the second-longest active streak behind UConn. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team and is now the unanimous choice.UCLA moved up to No. 2, the best ranking in program history. Colorado, Stanford and Iowa round out the top five.

Jim Harbaugh is leaning on lessons from “Ted Lasso” to cope with the challenges that come with preparing No. 3 Michigan to face rival and second-ranked Ohio State amid a sign-stealing scandal that will keep him away from his team for a third straight game. Harbaugh says like Lasso, he likes his locker room in one piece. Harbaugh sidestepped a handful of questions at his weekly news conference, including sharing his take on the school not going through with its threat to take the Big Ten to court for suspending him for three games.

COPA AMERICA

Sergiño Dest forced the United States to play a man short following a pair of yellow cards in a dispute with the referee and the Americans qualified for next year’s Copa América despite a 2-1 loss at Trinidad and Tobago, winning the total-goals series 4-2, Antonee Robinson scored in the 25th minute of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal and Dest got both yellow cards in the 39th. Trinidad got goals from Reon Moore and Alvin Jones, who also scored in the 2-1 win six years ago that ended the U.S. streak of seven World Cup appearances.

