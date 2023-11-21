Volunteer tree-planting in Springfield part of a plan to mitigate a warming climate

Volunteers will be planting trees today and tomorrow in a neighborhood of Springfield, Massachusetts as part of an effort to make the city greener and help mitigate the impacts of the warming planet.

As part of Springfield’s climate action plan, Mayor Domenic Sarno announced last month that a program that has already seen over 2,000 trees planted in targeted areas of the city where there is limited shade has been expanded to the East Springfield neighborhood.

To launch the program in East Springfield, a two-day community tree planting event is taking place.

It is being organized by the nonprofit ReGreen Springfield, headed by Dave Bloniarz.

Eventually, over 200 new shade trees will be planted in East Springfield. Neighborhood residents interested in having a tree planted on their property can call 3-1-1.

The earlier tree-planting efforts funded by the state happened in the Old Hill, Upper Hill, McKnight, and Bay neighborhoods.