New FBI special agent in charge named to lead Albany office

FBI Director Christopher Wray has named Craig Tremaroli as the new special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office. He most recently served as section chief in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Tremaroli has also worked for the FBI in Kansas City and Indianapolis, with roles involving violent crime, gangs, covert operations, human trafficking, civil rights and as a SWAT team member. Before joining the FBI, Tremaroli was a police officer and detective in Florida.

Albany’s former special agent in charge, Janeen DiGuiseppi, was tapped to lead the FBI’s Insider Threat Office in August. She took over the Albany office in 2021.

The Albany Field Office covers 32 upstate New York counties and Vermont.