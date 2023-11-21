Governor Phil Scott announces holiday flooding fundraising campaign during weekly briefing

Governor Phil Scott used his weekly briefing days before Thanksgiving to announce a holiday effort to raise money to help Vermonters still recovering from July flooding.

Scott began by noting that he is thankful for family, friends, staff and the people of Vermont, who he called inspiring. He said many residents and businesses are still recovering from the flooding. The Republican announced a six-week holiday campaign relaunching sales of Vermont Strong license plates to raise more money.

“To date we’ve sold about 22,000 plates and received about $120,000 in donations raising nearly $1 million and this money has supported many in the aftermath of the disaster," said Scott. "But challenges and needs remain and many of our neighbors are still struggling. So starting today and for the next six weeks we’re going to sharpen our focus on fundraising with a campaign that targets specific needs for individuals and businesses impacted by the floods. As I’ve said we’ve raised close to a million dollars so far and our goal with this campaign is to double it and raise another million.”

Along with the license plates, you can also buy Vermont Strong socks and Vermont Strong gloves. Governor Scott said the state is working with the Vermont Community Foundation on the campaign and distribution of funds.

“The Community Foundation will focus its portion on individual needs in four main areas: home repairs and heat, food security, helping families with household needs and mental health services," Scott said. "And we’ll continue working with ACCD to get the other half of the proceeds to businesses who are still working to open their doors and bring employees back.”

ACCD is the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. Secretary Lindsay Kurrle explained that a Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program, launched shortly after the flooding, has been distributing grants to help flood-affected businesses reopen. While most of the $20 million allocated for program has been distributed, Kurrle says there is still more than $160 million in estimated damages.

“As we raise more money through the Vermont Strong license plate program this holiday season, we will continue to provide grants through the BEGAP program for those businesses that were already in the queue but did not get any money," said Kurrle. "We will not be reopening the application portal as the queue of applications already submitted remains sizeable. The need remains great and this challenge to raise a million dollars will help those during a time when they need it most, as the stress of the winter and the holiday season builds. Shopping local will also be important this year as our downtowns and our villages look to rebound from not only the physical damage but lost revenue and economic harm from this past summer.”

The Vermont Community Foundation established a Flood Response and Recovery Fund in the wake of the July floods. President and CEO Dan Smith says the Vermont Strong license plate campaign not only helps Vermonters recovering from flooding, it also sends a strong message.

“To date Vermonters and Vermont businesses have stepped up for the Flood Response and Relief Fund to the tune of just over $12 million of which $10.2 has been obligated," Smith said. "I think what’s most important around this next push around this license plate is not just the resources that will come in, but the presence of those tags on a front bumper of cars also sends a message that I think our neighbors need to hear which is that we’re looking out for each other. We’re a state where people run towards a crisis when our neighbors are facing it and as we think about the next six weeks and the ability to raise and other million dollars that are going to go back out the door to support our neighbors, this is a way that we can all run towards our neighbors in need.”

On Tuesday, Governor Scott signed an addendum to the state’s flood Emergency Declaration to temporarily suspend state and local regulations that would prohibit or delay temporary emergency housing for Vermont flood victims. In a statement the governor says the action allows a project to move quickly to establish a temporary mobile home site for flood victims by FEMA in Montpelier and his action “..removes duplicative state and local reviews.”