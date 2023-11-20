© 2023
Street to be named in honor of Springfield civil rights and political activist E. Henry Twiggs

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 20, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST
E. Henry Twiggs in 2015
Twiggs campaign
/
Facebook
E. Henry Twiggs in 2015

The former Ward 4 City Councilor died in 2019 at the age of 80

The city of Springfield is naming a street in memory of the late Ward 4 City Councilor E. Henry Twiggs.

Westminster Street, in the McKnight neighborhood, that Twiggs called home for more than twenty years will be renamed “E. Henry Twiggs Way.”

The Springfield City Council unanimously approved the honorary street naming as a tribute to their longtime former colleague and his legacy as a civil rights and political activist.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with City Council President Jesse Lederman.
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill