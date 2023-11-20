Street to be named in honor of Springfield civil rights and political activist E. Henry Twiggs

The city of Springfield is naming a street in memory of the late Ward 4 City Councilor E. Henry Twiggs.

Westminster Street, in the McKnight neighborhood, that Twiggs called home for more than twenty years will be renamed “E. Henry Twiggs Way.”

The Springfield City Council unanimously approved the honorary street naming as a tribute to their longtime former colleague and his legacy as a civil rights and political activist.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with City Council President Jesse Lederman.