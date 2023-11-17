Craig Ross Jr. pleads not guilty to kidnapping, sexual assault charges

The Ballston Spa man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl from Moreau Lake State Park in September has been arraigned on a nine-count indictment from a Saratoga County Grand jury.

The child was found on October 2nd, two days after she was abducted while riding her bike at the state park. Craig Ross Jr. is accused of keeping the girl in a camper in the Town of Milton.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said Ross entered a plea of not guilty to all nine charges, including kidnapping and multiple sexual abuse charges.

Ross was remanded to jail without bail. He is due for his next court appearance in December.

Heggen, a Republican, praised the efforts of law enforcement and community members who assisted in the investigation.

