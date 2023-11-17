© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Craig Ross Jr. pleads not guilty to kidnapping, sexual assault charges

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST
Craig Ross Jr.'s mugshot from the Saratoga County Sheriff.
Craig Ross Jr.'s mugshot from the Saratoga County Sheriff.

The Ballston Spa man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl from Moreau Lake State Park in September has been arraigned on a nine-count indictment from a Saratoga County Grand jury.

The child was found on October 2nd, two days after she was abducted while riding her bike at the state park. Craig Ross Jr. is accused of keeping the girl in a camper in the Town of Milton.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said Ross entered a plea of not guilty to all nine charges, including kidnapping and multiple sexual abuse charges.

Ross was remanded to jail without bail. He is due for his next court appearance in December.

Heggen, a Republican, praised the efforts of law enforcement and community members who assisted in the investigation.
Tags
News kidnappingMoreau Lake State Park
Related Content
Load More