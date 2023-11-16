Troy Turkey Trot returns with new 5k course

For many people, Thanksgiving is a day defined by eating and watching football on a warm couch. But others take the opportunity to get a run in before the decadent desserts.

The Troy Turkey Trot is back for its 76th running, this time with a new 5K course. Race officials cite improved safety for the change.

Run non-consecutively since 1916, the race brings thousands of runners to the streets of downtown Troy before typical turkey day celebrations begin. Event Director George Regan says more than 4,600 runners are signed up for the Thursday morning race with more than 3,000 planning to participate in the 5K. Runners from more than 30 states, Canada, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Sweden will lace up.

“It's part of the community and it's Thanksgiving,” Regan said. “It's a family day, and Troy's a family place. So, I really can't even conceive of another turkey trot anywhere else.”

The out and back races, a 5K and 10K, now both jaunt across the Green Island Bridge and continue down river street. The 5K turns around just past the iconic Italian bakery Bella Napoli. The 10K keeps last year’s course and runs up to Powers Park in Lansingburgh and returns back to the downtown.

Regan, who ran his personal best 10K on the course, shared a positive message for runners worried about the change.

“Runners do not like elevation,” Regan said. “So, the answer is no change in elevation.”

Regan says running along River Street mitigates hazardous crossings for runners and limits the number of road closures. He says over the years, the races’ continued growth is proof that in order to avoid pot holes, narrow roads, and major roadways the course needed a refresh. Additionally, a pre-predicted finishing time for each runner helps participants organize themselves before the race to ensure a safe start.

Outgoing Mayor Patrick Madden says under his authority, calories consumed after the race don’t count. While this will be his last trot as mayor, he has future plans for the race.

“Roles change as they do in life,” Madden said. “This is an important institution in the city and I’ll continue to be a part of it, just in a different position.”

So far, the race has raised nearly $15,000 that will be used to benefit local non-profits the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and Joseph’s House and Shelter. The Regional Food Bank distributes more than 50 million pounds of food each year. Regan expects a record number in donations by race day. Last year, roughly $20,000 was donated.

Joseph’s House and Shelter Executive Director Amy LaFountain says the donations help to provide services to adults, families, and children in the region, which she says improves people’s quality of life.

“We provide shelter 24-hours a day, seven days a week,” LaFountain said. “We provide street outreach services; we find people wherever they are and offer basic need type services all the way up to the case management to hopefully get people into safe and affordable housing.”

The race also features a grade school mile and “turkey walk.” Participants also have the option to compete for “Best Thanksgiving Day” costume and “Most Unique.”

