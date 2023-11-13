South Burlington creates new school zone

A new school zone has been created in Vermont’s second-largest city.

Effective Monday, South Burlington implemented a new school zone around the Rick Marcotte Central School on Market Street. All lighting and signs are in place to reinforce a 25 mile-per-hour speed zone. Flashing lights will be activated during pick up and drop off times when school is in session.

The zone was created after South Burlington’s Department of Public Works requested a study from the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission regarding traffic and pedestrian safety.

This is the second school zone created in the city since 2022. A third is being considered near the Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School and South Burlington High School.