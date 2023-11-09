Vermont man arraigned on charges of possession of child sexual abuse materials

A Montpelier, Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office filed five felony charges against 50-year-old Ian Quinlan of Montpelier after the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received several tips.

The AG’s office says those reports were made by Microsoft after child sexual abuse materials were uploaded to its Bing web search engine.

The state task force investigation determined that Quinlan owned the device that uploaded the images. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Thursday.