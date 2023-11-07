Wedegartner loses re-election bid in Greenfield, other Western Mass. incumbents succeed

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau won a third two-year term Tuesday against City Councilor Delmarina Lopez, who was hoping to become the city’s first female and first Latino mayor. Mayor Michael McCabe of Westfield secured a second two-year term against City Councilor Kristen Mello.

Seeking a second four-year term, Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner was ousted by City Councilor Virginia DeSorgher by a wide margin.

In Agawam, former Mayor Christopher Johnson — the current city council president — will return to the corner office. Johnson defeated Cecilia Calabrese in the race to replace Mayor William Sapelli, who is not seeking a fourth term.