McCarthy heading to fourth term as mayor of Schenectady

Democratic Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is heading to a fourth term after beating Republican Matt Nelligan and Ed Varno of the Working Families Party Tuesday.

McCarthy called it a resounding victory, but a humbling experience to serve another four years.

“It’s not any one thing that makes my administration unique,” McCarthy said. “It is a broad-based approach of doing different things in a coordinated manner that produces real and sustainable results. So it might be under the Smart City program. It's improving our delivery of police services and public safety. To how we handle the fire department and our emergency medical services.”

Nelligan, who received an in-person endorsement from former gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin in the waning days of the race, says his team ran an influential campaign.

“When Republicans only have 15 percent in the city and they’re polling far above that in the final results, perhaps he [McCarthy] should listen,” Nelligan said Tuesday night. “Perhaps he should think about the fact there’s a lot of people who are dissatisfied in the city and they’re willing to cross party lines and vote for a Republican to get change. So, I’m hopeful the mayor in his last term will be responsive to those concerns. I’m not holding my breath, but I’m hopeful.”

McCarthy’s victory comes amid a battle with the city council, which missed the deadline to pass a city budget. The mayor has proposed a $111 million plan, with increases in trash, water and sewer fees.

