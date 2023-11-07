Another four years for Kingston Mayor Steve Noble

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble has won a third term. The Democrat gave a victory speech at a local brewery about an hour after polls closed Tuesday night, turning away a challenge from Republican-backed hopeful Scott Denny. Noble gathered with supporters to celebrate.

"Do we have a lot of work to do over the next four years? We absolutely do," he said. "But I'm really honored and humbled to be able to help guide our city and work with all of you for the next four years."

Noble first took office in 2016 and has spent much of his current term focused on the city’s housing crunch.

"I'm just really excited to be able to be here tonight as your mayor and to be to serve another four years here and to be able to be sure we're raising all voices," he said.