Denny takes on Noble in Kingston mayoral race
Democratic Kingston Mayor Steve Noble is facing a challenge from Republican Scott Denny as he seeks a third term in November. Denny is a retired automobile businessman with previous experience as the head of the Ulster County SPCA and as a member of the Board of Directors for the Ulster County Boys and Girls Club. Speaking with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King, Denny cites grave concerns about public safety and division within Kingston city government for his run.