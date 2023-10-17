© 2023
Denny takes on Noble in Kingston mayoral race

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published October 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
Scott Denny
Facebook: Elect Scott Denny for Mayor of the City of Kingston NY
Scott Denny is running for mayor of Kingston on the GOP line.

Democratic Kingston Mayor Steve Noble is facing a challenge from Republican Scott Denny as he seeks a third term in November. Denny is a retired automobile businessman with previous experience as the head of the Ulster County SPCA and as a member of the Board of Directors for the Ulster County Boys and Girls Club. Speaking with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King, Denny cites grave concerns about public safety and division within Kingston city government for his run.

