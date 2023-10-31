Pilot program provides lockable storage bags for cannabis purchases

The Vermont Department of Health and the state’s Cannabis Control Board has launched a pilot program to help keep the product away from children.

The pilot project will distribute 3,000 free lockable storage bags at 10 cannabis stores in the state in order to reduce the risk of children getting ahold of cannabis products.

A new report from the Health Department finds there has been an increase in accidental ingestion of substances by kids since 2018. Cannabis was among the top three substances in unintentional, nonfatal overdoses in 2022 for children under age 9. The others were over-the-counter and prescription medicines and stimulants.

Cannabis products must be sold in child-resistant packages and the new bags are intended to add a layer of security.

