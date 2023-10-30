© 2023
All Things Considered

Former civilian prison worker pleads guilty to forgery

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT

A former civilian employee at the Adirondack Correctional Facility has pleaded guilty to forgery.

New York’s Inspector General says between October 2021 and February 2022 Kathleen Baeder of Essex County forged 28 doctors’ notes, extending her sick leave. She was sentenced to five years probation and must pay more than $4,500 in restitution.

The investigation was done in conjunction with the New York State Police and the Department of Corrections and was prosecuted by the Essex County District Attorney.

The Adirondack Correctional Facility is a medium security prison in Ray Brook.
News forgeryKathleen BaederAdirondack Correctional Facility
Pat Bradley
