Schenectady celebrates new city green space, born out of tragedy

A new green space is now open in Schenectady.

At a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for Jay Square, the site of a 2015 fire that killed four people, Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says he hopes the park leads to further revitalization, adding the city looks forward while remembering those lost.

“We’ve seen this transform to a great public space. We look at the other things that have happened in downtown, that are happening throughout the city of Schenectady. We’re all proud of that, we want people to be able to have a good time, we want people to invest here. We want people to be able to enjoy the amenities that are in the city of Schenectady,” McCarthy said.

The project, developed through the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation and Metroplex, among others, includes memorial benches, trees and a performance space.

Mary Moore Wallinger of LAndArt Studio designed the new space, and says the park is both public space and memorial.

“At this time, I would like to ask for just a few seconds of silence to honor Jermaine Allen, Harry Simpson, Bernice Suarez, Robert Thomas, and all who are misplaced or otherwise affected by the fire,” Wallinger said.

The park is across the street from City Hall. Wallinger says the design was a public process.

“Our first design task was community outreach, whereby we set up tables and gather feedback from the community at multiple events. And we heard loud and clear that everyone was excited for public space, and not just any public space, but a space with lots of color, places to sit a place to host small outside events and a place to gather,” Wallinger said.

DSIC Interim Executive Director Carney McGuire called it a strong example of placemaking:

“-an approach to urban design that prioritizes people over infrastructure, it aims to create public spaces that inspire and promote social interactions,” McGuire said.

Amy Sonder, DSIC’s Promotions Manager, says the new space addresses a shortage of destinations as the city’s population has grown.

“This influx of people to our neighborhood has provided exciting challenges and continuously raised the question. Where in downtown is there an accessible place for people to come together? Where can people go and sit and eat after purchasing lunch to go at one of our diverse restaurants? Can a person easily find a place to sit with friends and family who may have both a stroller and a wheelchair? Where can people coming to visit the Green Markets store their bikes while they shop?” Sonder said.

To answer that question, the DSIC looked for grants to help support the project, and it grew from accessible benches, trash cans and a wayfinding sign.

More support came from AARP in the form of a $20,000 challenge grant. Robyn Haberman is the company’s Associate State Director of Community Engagement for New York. She says the more than $12 million AARP has awarded to community projects, of which 27 are in New York, has helped revitalize communities:

“100% of our grantees have demonstrated that these grants lead to greater awareness, greater community engagement and new partners like we're seeing here today. Creating these vibrant public places also shows pride in a town or a city,” Haberman said.

Other supporters include the Schenectady Foundation, the Schenectady-based Carlilian Foundation, and the Neil and Jane Golub Foundation, which enabled the addition of a mural, bike racks, and chess tables.

Sonder says AARP hopes the new space will host both established and new events.

“We look forward to seeing Jazz on Jay moved down to the space next year, to events such as Community Fathers’ I Am Father Festival, Hanukkah on Jay, the Saint George Greek Festival, Schenectady County SummerNight and more annual events to be able to utilize Jay Square,” Sonder said.

State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, a Democrat whose 111th District includes Schenectady, says it’s akin to a phoenix.

“This symbolizes growth and renewal. It's more than just a park. It's a symbol of progress, renewal and a testament of our collective vision for a better, brighter future. It's a place where families can picnic on a sunny day, where friends can meet and chat, where artists can and dreamers can seek inspiration. And where our community can create lasting memories, in essence, is the heart and soul of our city, a place where that will undoubtedly bring us closer together.”

You can see photos of the space in the gallery of this story.