Plattsburgh hospital returning to optional mask policy

Effective Saturday, the medical center in Plattsburgh is returning to optional masking for visitors.

The University of Vermont Health Network - CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh reinstituted mandatory masking in late September following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

With current data showing decreasing levels of infection and transmission in the area, the hospital decided to end mandatory masking for anyone entering the facilities. Officials note that anyone with symptoms of a respiratory illness or if the individual plans to visit a patient in isolation or under protective health measures will be asked to wear a mask.