© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Plattsburgh hospital returning to optional mask policy

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 27, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
University of Vermont Health Network CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
University of Vermont Health Network CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh (file)

Effective Saturday, the medical center in Plattsburgh is returning to optional masking for visitors.

The University of Vermont Health Network - CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh reinstituted mandatory masking in late September following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

With current data showing decreasing levels of infection and transmission in the area, the hospital decided to end mandatory masking for anyone entering the facilities. Officials note that anyone with symptoms of a respiratory illness or if the individual plans to visit a patient in isolation or under protective health measures will be asked to wear a mask.

Tags
News CVPH Medical CenterMasks
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More