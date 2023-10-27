© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Report

Funding secured to construct a bike and skate park in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT
Gurdon Bill Park in the Lower Liberty Heights neighborhood will be the location for Springfield's first permanent bike and skate park.
city of Springfield
Gurdon Bill Park in the Lower Liberty Heights neighborhood will be the location for Springfield's first permanent bike and skate park.

The $2 million project will be built in the lower Liberty Heights neighborhood

Funding is now in place to build the city of Springfield’s first bike and skate park.

 
With a $1 million grant from the National Park Service matched by $1 million in city funds, construction is expected to start next year on an accessible city park for non-motorized wheeled recreation fulfilling a years-long goal of bicycle and youth recreation advocates.

The location is Gurdon Bill Park – a roughly 20-acre patch of city-owned green open space in the lower Liberty Heights neighborhood.

Mayor Domenic Sarno Friday announced the final funding was in place to allow the project to move forward.

“It is much more than just a skate park and a bike park,” he said, explaining that there will also be a splashpad and a children’s playground. Trees will be planted as part of the city’s climate resiliency plan.

Earlier plans to build a bike and skate park on Carew Street on property owned by the Springfield Boys & Girls Club fell through a few years ago.

After a search for a new site, the Lower Liberty Heights Neighborhood Council, project advocates, and the city’s Parks Commission all endorsed building it at Gurdon Bill Park, said parks director Pat Sullivan.

“We thought it made sense to put it here,” Sullivan said. “It is a beautiful spot. You can see the city skyline. Once you got into the heart of this park it is a nice size. So it fit all the elements to do something positive for the neighborhood.”

A PVTA bus route runs past the park, so it will be accessible to people from all over the city, said Sullivan.

“We will go out for designer services starting in the next couple of weeks and then we would hopefully begin construction late spring of next year,” he said.

For Yolanda Cancel of the organization WalkBike Springfield, Friday’s announcement culminated five years of advocacy.

“This is an amazing day on a sunny day to say we finally have got a nice permanent skateboard park,” Cancel said. “I’ve heard stories over and over and over again about what this kind of park would (do) to help families here in the city of Springfield.”

Also praising the project was Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield, who said it highlights the role public parks play in urban life.

“We should be doing everything we can to make the parks system welcoming to everybody,” he said.

Of the roughly $100 million spent in Springfield in the last dozen or so years on park improvement projects about half the funds have come from the federal government, said Neal.

Tags
News Springfield parksSpringfield Bike and Skate ParkWalk Bike Springfield
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill