WAMC Sports Report 10/26/23: Celtics top Knicks 108-104, Porzingis 3-pointer breaks tie in Boston debut

NBA

Kristaps Porzingis made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:29 left and scored 30 points in a strong Celtics debut, and Boston beat the New York Knicks 108-104 in the season opener for each team. Porzingis finished with eight rebounds and four blocked shots against his original NBA team, showing why his new one is considered one of the NBA Finals favorites after acquiring the 7-foot-3 center and Jrue Holiday during the offseason. Holiday had a key basket after the Knicks opened a six-point lead with 3:40 left before Porzingis scored Boston’s next nine points, including the 3-pointer that snapped a 101-all tie. Jayson Tatum had 34 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics.

Donovan Mitchell scored 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, and Cleveland beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-113 for the Cavaliers’ first road win in a season opener since 2000. Cleveland had six players score in double figures. Max Strus, who started in place of injured center Jarrett Allen, had 27 points and 12 rebounds. Isaac Okoro scored 18 points, and Darius Garland finished with 15. Cam Thomas scored 36 for Brooklyn, setting a league record for most points for a reserve in a season opener.

The Victor Wembanyama era is underway in San Antonio. Wembanyama made his NBA debut with the Spurs against the Dallas Mavericks last night and made an immediate splash with the world watching. The No. 1 pick in the NBA draft blocked a shot in the opening minute of the game, misfired on a 3-point attempt from the top of the key, . But Wembanyama found his spot and scored his first NBA points with a 3-pointer — again from near the top of the key — at the 8:25 mark of the first quarter. He added another 3 later in the quarter. Slowed by foul trouble, he broke loose for nine points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points in a 126-119 loss. The debut of the 19-year-old from France forced the Spurs to sell standing-room only tickets for their season opener.

This season's NBA All-Star Game is going back to its roots with an Eastern Conference-Western Conference format. Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement Wednesday in Indianapolis, which is hosting the Feb. 18 game. The live drafts will no longer be held, although the top vote-getters in each conference will serve as captains. Also gone are target scores. Silver said the game will end after four 12-minute quarters. The moves come after last year's television viewership tanked and players complained about the effort put forth.

NHL

Connor McMichael scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Hunter Shepard made 18 saves in his NHL debut as the Washington Capitals rallied for a 6-4 win over the New Jersey Devils. McMichael scored his second goal this season at 2:09 of the third to put Washington ahead 5-4 after Dylan Strome tied the contest at 4 just 18 seconds into the final period on the power play. Alex Ovechkin added an empty net goal at 18:25, the 824th of his NHL career. Washington scored three times in the first, then the Devils scored four goals in the second before the Captials scored three in the third.

MLB

Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Texas manager Bruce Bochy made the announcement Wednesday. It will be the first career World Series start for Eovaldi, a Texas native who signed with the Rangers last offseason. The veteran right-hander made three relief appearances for the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 World Series. Eovaldi is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA in his four starts this postseason. He won the AL Wild Card Series and AL Division Series clinchers for Texas, and the must-win Game 6 in the ALCS against Houston on Sunday night. The Diamondbacks had Wednesday off, a day after clinching the NL pennant. They will start 17-game winner Zac Gallen in Game 1.

Dusty Baker has retired as manager of the Houston Astros, ending an illustrious 26-year career as a big-league skipper highlighted by a World Series win last season. Baker broke the news in an interview with USA Today. Baker told the newspaper that he’d like to move into an advisory role in baseball, either with the Astros or a team closer to his Northern California home. He stepped down after his fourth season with the Astros, who came one win shy of reaching the World Series for a third straight year with a loss to the Rangers on Monday night.

Some say the Arizona Diamondbacks are ahead of schedule, advancing all the way to the World Series with a young roster that was supposed to need a few more years of seasoning before hitting the sport’s biggest stage. Manager Torey Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen have a different perspective. The two friends and colleagues have navigated a difficult five years — both personally and professionally — that have made the D-backs’ improbable run to the Fall Classic even sweeter. Game 1 against the Texas Rangers in on Friday night in Arlington, Texas.

The Texas Rangers have played only four home games over the past month, and lost all three in the AL Championship Series. Yet they're getting ready to host Game 1 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. Texas has already matched a postseason record by winning its first eight road games. But All-Star catcher Jonah Heim says the Rangers love playing at Globe Life Field. Texas and Arizona both had to win Games 6 and 7 of their respective League Championship Series on the road to get to the World Series. That was the first time that happened in both LCS matchups since those series expanded to a best-of-seven format in 1985.

NFL

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol, putting his status for this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in doubt. Coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy reported symptoms on the flight home after Monday night’s loss in Minnesota and was placed in the protocol. Purdy is feeling better Wednesday and will be able to take part in a portion of San Francisco’s walkthrough practice but still must clear several protocols in order to play on Sunday against Cincinnati.

Tonight on Thursday night football, Tampa Bay is at Buffalo at 8:15.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New York 5 Charlotte FC 2

NCAA

The American Athletic Conference is adding Army as a football-only member starting in 2024. Army will replace SMU to keep the American a 14-team football league when SMU moves to the Atlantic Coast Conference. The move puts Army and Navy football in the same conference. But their traditional, end-of-the-season, standalone matchup will remain a nonconference game so it can be played after conference championships.

The Washington Post is reporting that the NCAA’s inquiry into a sign-stealing scheme by Michigan’s football program was triggered by an outside firm’s investigation. The firm turned up videos of and documented plans and budgets for impermissible scouting of the Wolverines’ opponents. The Post, citing two people familiar with the matter who were not identified, reported the firm obtained computer drives maintained and accessed by multiple Michigan coaches. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Associated Press that an outside firm provided the NCAA with evidence that initiated the association’s investigation. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

AUTO RACING

Sergio Perez was still in Texas when he declared his return to the Mexico City Grand Prix his most important race weekend of the season. He needs the feel of home soil and a warm embrace from a national fan base that adores him. Perez is fighting to hold second in the season championship but has been criticized as a subpar teammate to dominant Max Verstappen. He hasn't won since April and has been hit with insensitive remarks about his background from a team official. Yet Perez insists he plans on still being with Red Bull in 2024.

© 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.