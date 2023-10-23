Early in-person voting starts this week in Springfield

In-person early voting begins this week for the municipal election in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Voters this year are electing a mayor and a City Council.

Along with early in-person voting, people also have the option to cast a ballot by mail or at a polling place on Election Day November 7th.

For more details about the choices Springfield voters have for casting their ballots, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with City Clerk and Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez.