Early in-person voting starts this week in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Early in-person voting for the 2023 municipal election in Springfield, MA begins October 25th and runs through Nov. 3.

A record number of vote-by-mail ballots requested for the municipal election

In-person early voting begins this week for the municipal election in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Voters this year are electing a mayor and a City Council.

Along with early in-person voting, people also have the option to cast a ballot by mail or at a polling place on Election Day November 7th.

For more details about the choices Springfield voters have for casting their ballots, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with City Clerk and Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez.

Paul Tuthill
