Schenectady police investigating fatal incidents

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published October 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Police in the City of Schenectady are investigating a pair of fatal incidents that occurred this weekend.

On Saturday evening, police responded to a vehicle crash and car fire on the 800 Block of Eastern Avenue. A vehicle driven by 31-year-old Gregory Mitchell struck an unoccupied parked car. The crash killed passenger Jacqueline McCole, a 47-year-old Scotia resident.

Mitchell, also a Scotia resident, was transported to Albany Medical Center. He faces numerous charges including driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter.

Sunday morning, authorities responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 764 State Street, where they located a man on the second floor of the building with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, only identified as a 42-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have yet been identified.

Those with information about either incident are asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department TIPS line 518-788-6566.

