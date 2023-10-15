Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim, challenger Chris Mathiesen trade barbs as Election Day approaches

Election Day is approaching with just weeks to go.

In Saratoga Springs, two city council seats are being fought for in three-way contests, including the race for mayor. Incumbent Mayor Ron Kim is facing challenges from fellow former Public Safety Commissioner and registered Democrat Chris Mathiesen, and Republican John Safford.

Kim defeated Mathiesen in June’s Democratic primary, though Mathiesen will appear on the November ballot on the bipartisan One Saratoga line.

Mathiesen, a former three-term city council member, continues to criticize the mayor, whom he once supported, and says keeping order in city council meetings is a top priority. WAMC spoke with Mathiesen on Saturday:

Chris Mathiesen speaks with WAMC's Lucas Willard on 10/14/23 Chris Mathiesen speaks with WAMC's Lucas Willard on 10/14/23 Listen • 9:49

Speaking with WAMC on Sunday, Kim responded to Mathiesen's criticisms and spoke about the accomplishments of his first term as mayor of Saratoga Springs.