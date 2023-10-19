Sanghvi considering run for 44th State Senate District

A Saratoga Springs city councilor has filed paperwork to run for State Senate in 2024.

According to the New York State Board of Elections, Democrat Minita Sangvhi is seeking to run in the 44th Senate District, a seat that is currently held by Republican Jim Tedisco.

Sangvhi, who is currently running unopposed for a second two-year term as Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner, also works as a professor in the Department of Management and Business at Skidmore College.

Reached by WAMC Thursday, Sanghvi confirmed she is considering a run.

Tedisco, a Glenville resident, represented parts of the Capital Region for decades in the New York State Assembly before he was elected to succeed Republican Hugh Farley in the 49th Senate District in 2016.

After redistricting in 2022, Tedisco was elected to the new 44th District, which includes the City of Saratoga Springs. The city had been represented in the State Senate by former Republican State Senator Daphne Jordan.