Leahy Burlington International Airport officially dedicated

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 19, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
New signs have been unveiled at the Burlington International Airport reflecting its new name – the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.

Dignitaries from throughout Vermont gathered on a lawn across from the airport terminal for the formal unveiling of Leahy Burlington International signs and logos.

The banner was unfurled by a costumed Batman from the roof of the terminal, a nod to Senator Leahy being a longtime fan of the superhero and having appeared in a number of Batman movies.

“I hadn’t quite expected that. I invited my friend Bruce Wayne. He never showed up. But, thank you. It actually does humble me. I was sitting here and I whispered to Marcelle darn this is really happening!”

Patrick Leahy retired from the U.S. Senate in January. The Burlington City Council approved the airport name change in May.

