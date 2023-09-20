Marchetti, Krol advance to November’s general after preliminary eliminates Kalinowsky from Pittsfield mayoral field

The November 7th vote will determine who will succeed outgoing Mayor Linda Tyer after two four-year terms. In the preliminary, city council President Peter Marchetti secured 2,298 votes to former city councilor John Krol’s 1,807, while at-large city councilor Karen Kalinowsky was eliminated with 738. Marchetti won every precinct in Pittsfield — by as much as 313 to Krol’s 206 in Ward 4B to as narrow as 73 votes to Krol’s 72 in Ward 7A.

City of Pittsfield / Provided The full breakdown of the 2023 Pittsfield mayoral preliminary election.

WAMC caught up with Marchetti on election night at his party at the Polish Falcons Club.

MARCHETTI: I mean, I think that we've been out knocking on doors over the last several months, and the voters and I have been connecting, and I guess tonight proves that I've been able to make that connection.

WAMC: So, when you're out there knocking on doors, what issues do you think are resonating that may have informed the outcome in today's preliminary?

Well, one of the conversations that I have all the time is having conversations about being the status quo and explaining to them the things that are already happening in Pittsfield and what I'll do differently. And clearly, I guess I'm making my case.

Now, I'm interested- when it comes to the tenure of Linda Tyer, who, of course, you're running to succeed, do you see this at all as a referendum on her time in office, given your close association with her over the last eight years?

No, because I think we're two different people, and I think that we share some of the same philosophies, and we differ on others. And I think this election is about the people running, and not about the past. And I think we can say that there's plenty of past people supporting a different bunch of us, and I think it's going to be about us, the candidates, and I'm so happy that the voters turned out the way they did, and that the results are the way they did. And I won't disappoint. I'll just keep on plugging.

What do you feel like most differentiates you from your rival John Krol as you go into this next phase of the election?

So, we've been talking on this campaign about my 35 years of dedication to the city in one form or another, and I think, you know, leadership you can trust, experience you can count on, and dedication that's been proven is what's resonating with the voters. And I think that's our difference. I've been here, and I've been working hard for Pittsfield in a variety of capacities. And I think this is what's resonating with voters.

Any thoughts about how the 2019 preliminary ultimately was somewhat of a mirage, given that challenger Melissa Mazzeo won that preliminary than lost in the general in that election?

So, I go back to 2011. And I lost the preliminary in 2011, and I almost won the general election. So, these numbers are just a snapshot in time, and we're going to keep on working.

What does that mean to you and you go out there to keep working? What does that look like?

That means that we keep doing the visibilities, we keep knocking on doors, we keep doing all of our coffees and events that we've been hosting, and it's running a grassroots campaign to the end.

Any thoughts on what it means to have the Kalinowksy vote be up in the air now? She secured about 15% of the vote in the preliminary- You know, that could sway the general. Any thoughts on that?

Well, we've already reached out to Councilor Kalinowsky to have a conversation and we'll be trying to appeal to those voters.

Now when it comes to support, what kind of relationships or endorsements do you feel like helped push you over the edge today?

Well, since we haven't really released any of the endorsements other than what you have done for me, Josh Landes, by interviewing candidates- We haven't put any of our endorsements out there yet, because we are trying to build the campaign up to a finale at an election night in November.

Any more notes on what that specific next phase of the campaign looks like? What do you anticipate?

More of what we've been doing at a faster and harder pace.

Next, it was on to Hotel on North to speak with Krol at his gathering.

KROL: We are the change candidacy, and now we know what the difference is here and what we're moving into. We have the status quo candidate, and we have the change candidate going into November. So that's what tonight has brought, certainly with a third candidate in that got a pretty significant portion of votes. You know, you can do the math and look at, it could be close at this point as far as change versus status quo. But I can't wait to go one on one with Peter Marchetti, because there are major, major differences between our candidacy and me and Peter. So that's what we all been looking forward to. That's what the city has been looking forward to. And so, let's do that.

WAMC: Now, you pointed out that both you and Mrs. Kalinowsky represent outsider voices, or at least in this campaign, voices of change. Have you been in any discussions with her about what her support might mean moving into the general?

No, I have not discussed anything with Karen Kalinowksy. You know, generally speaking, I think it will be favorable for our candidacy, but you never know what's going to happen. I mean, voters are fickle. But our job is to put our heads down. Tomorrow, I'll be knocking on doors, we're going to be listening to voters and continuing to reach out and make sure our message is heard, and there are major, major differences between Peter Marchetti and myself. Number one, downtown foot patrol. That's something that there's a clear difference, that I have a perspective that downtown needs our help. And it truly does. It cannot be put on the backburner at all anymore. And we have to address the issues, we have to get the Wright Building going and developed, and so much more. Schools, big difference. I have a perspective that we really need to address challenges in our schools that have gone unaddressed for many, many years now at this point. And so that's a major difference between my candidacy and the status quo. And just generally speaking, when it comes down to it, we are going to be the most accessible mayor's office in the history of Pittsfield. That is not happening now. And so, that's something that we need to bring, because when you bring people together and when you are able to listen to the people and in engage and respond to them, that's going to be better government for Pittsfield.

Do you see this at all as a referendum on the tenure of Mayor Linda Tyer? She has endorsed Peter Marchetti as of tonight and obviously they're closely politically aligned. Any thoughts on that?

Yeah. It's hard to look at things and analyze them just getting the numbers in. The turnout was lower than I had hoped, that's for sure. But when it comes down to it, there was a majority of voters I think that were asking for change in this race. However, when it comes down to the general the turnout will be greater. And we are hearing that the people of Pittsfield do want change.

Kalinowsky could not be reached for comment on this story.

Just under 4,900 Pittsfielders – around 16% of the eligible voting population – cast ballots in Tuesday’s election.