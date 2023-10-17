Advocates press for federal help as Gov. Healey warns state is nearly out of places to shelter homeless families

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey warns the “no vacancy” sign will soon go up at the state’s emergency shelter system.

With the surge in migrants and homeless families, Healey said the state is running out of space, social service providers, and money. She said Monday that full capacity of roughly 7,500 families, or 24,000 individuals, will likely be reached by the end of this month. At that point, the state will no longer be able to guarantee shelter for new families.

To find out what the practical impact of this announcement means, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Pamela Schwartz, Director of the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness.