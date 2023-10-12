© 2023
All Things Considered

Burlington, Vermont mayor to ask for Vermont Guard lease extension

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT
Vermont National Guard hangers at the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont National Guard hangers at the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport

The mayor of Burlington plans to ask the city council to approve a lease extension with the Vermont National Guard at the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.

Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger will ask for council approval of a 25-year extension of the lease during the October 23rd meeting. A separate agreement simultaneous to the lease will commit the Vermont Guard and the city to joint initiatives to reduce and mitigate the impacts of aircraft noise and emissions.

The current lease runs until the end of June 2048, but the Department of Defense requires more than 25 years remaining for facilities to receive military construction funding. The Vermont Guard is planning $51 million in capital investment in the next five years including renewable energy, clean heat and net-zero buildings.

