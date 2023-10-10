Community health CEO looks to pay it forward with new training center

A community health center in Springfield, Massachusetts has opened a facility to train people for entry-level jobs in health care.

The Tania M. Barber Learning Institute is named in honor of the President and CEO of Caring Health Center. Barber began as a switchboard operator in 1996, rose through the ranks, and has led Caring Health for the past decade.

At a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Barber.