Community health CEO looks to pay it forward with new training center

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 10, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT
Tania M. Barber, President and CEO of Caring Health Center
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Tania M. Barber, President and CEO of Caring Health Center

Caring Health Center opens Tania M. Barber Learning Institute

A community health center in Springfield, Massachusetts has opened a facility to train people for entry-level jobs in health care.

The Tania M. Barber Learning Institute is named in honor of the President and CEO of Caring Health Center. Barber began as a switchboard operator in 1996, rose through the ranks, and has led Caring Health for the past decade.

At a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Barber.

