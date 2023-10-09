Columbus Day could be on borrowed time as more communities embrace Indigenous Peoples Day

Today is Columbus Day, a federal holiday in the U.S. that officially celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus' landing in the New World in 1492. Many Italian-Americans observe Columbus Day as a celebration of their heritage, but the holiday is growing unfashionable.

In 1934 President Franklin D. Roosevelt designated October 12th as Columbus Day. In 1971 its celebration was shifted to the second Monday of October.

For several years now a movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentum. Many communities across the country have already done so. Philip DiNovo, president and founder of the Albany's American Italian Heritage Association, Museum and Cultural Center, is all for preserving Columbus Day.

"Politically, it doesn't seem to me very astute since Italian Americans, I think are the third largest ethnic group in Albany doesn't make any sense. It's still a national holiday," said DiNovo.

It has been discussed during Albany Common Council meetings, where public commenters, DiNovo among them, have pointed out that the city has a rich Italian-American heritage. But Columbus’ violent subjugation of native peoples in the Americas has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years.

Democratic 10th ward councilor Owusu Anane: "Italian American Heritage Month legislation passed with the full support of the council. And also the Indigenous Day in the city of Albany resolution was also passed in the city of Albany."

That resolution honors October 9th, as Indigenous Peoples Day in the city. Its sponsor Gabriella Romero, who represents the 6th ward, spoke at the Common Council’s October 2nd meeting: “The problem is when other people's oppression is rooted in another celebration," said Romero. "And I think that that is important as we're trying to figure out the day to celebrate it. To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, most notably for this resolution, it's not changing the day, it's not. It's not like a legally binding change of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day, if you open up your iPhone right now, it's gonna say Indigenous Peoples Day on October 9. And this resolution goes beyond just Christopher Columbus, this resolution truly goes into acknowledging the actual violence and silencing of indigenous people across the United States.”

New York state Assemblyman Ed Ra is a Republican from the 19th district on Long Island. "Well, number one, I think Columbus Day should remain a holiday and should continue to be celebrated as a celebration of Italian Americans and our contributions to our state and our country. Really, my frustration is that this has become a 'either or,' you know, conversation Indigenous Peoples Day versus Columbus Day when I don't think it has to be. And in fact, a number of Italian American organizations and people involved in them that I've talked to have said, hey, we'd be very supportive of a date to honor our indigenous populations. We don't see though why it has to be either Columbus Day or Indigenous People Day, we I think we can find an appropriate day to also honor indigenous people without getting rid of Columbus Day," Ra said.

Anane agrees it's important the Capital Region celebrates its Italian American heritage. "In the city of Albany, when you think about the Italian community, for their hard work and dedication and the sacrifices that they have made for the city of Albany continue to make for the city of Albany, we have some of the Italians, particularly in government and medical field engineers, small businesses, here in our city. And I think it's important that we recognize our communities," said Anane.

Sergio Adams represents the 7th Ward on the Albany Common Council. Adams says the day belongs to both groups.

“The legislation is to focus on honoring them and not trying to separate or take away from the Italian American heritage, but address and give justice back to a group of people who were harmed and impacted for generations," Adams said. "So I'm hoping that this legislation is something that resonates with a lot of people, but also create a conversation for people to have open dialogue about Columbus Day and addressing that on the Italian history side, but also making sure that again, that we are correcting and addressing the history of indigenous people and supporting them behind it.”