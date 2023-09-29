Funds authorized for a new round of Community Preservation Act projects in Springfield

The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts has voted to approve recommendations for a series of community projects funded by a surcharge on residential property tax bills.

17 projects were approved for funding from the Community Preservation Act. These involve creating more open space for recreation, developing community housing, and preserving for reuse some of Springfield’s oldest buildings.

A record amount of money, $3 million, is budgeted for all the projects.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Community Preservation Committee Chairman Bob McCarroll.

The public hearing on October 3rd is being held at the studios of Focus Springfield Community Television. Information about how to participate in person or remotely is on the city of Springfield’s website under the Administration and Finance division.

https://www.springfield-ma.gov/finance/community-preservation