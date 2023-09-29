© 2023
Midday Magazine

Funds authorized for a new round of Community Preservation Act projects in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 29, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT
The 187-year old Gunn Block at State and Walnut streets is the oldest commercial building still standing in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Springfield Preservation Trust
A record $3 million will be spent on 17 projects

The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts has voted to approve recommendations for a series of community projects funded by a surcharge on residential property tax bills.

17 projects were approved for funding from the Community Preservation Act. These involve creating more open space for recreation, developing community housing, and preserving for reuse some of Springfield’s oldest buildings.

A record amount of money, $3 million, is budgeted for all the projects.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Community Preservation Committee Chairman Bob McCarroll.

The public hearing on October 3rd is being held at the studios of Focus Springfield Community Television. Information about how to participate in person or remotely is on the city of Springfield’s website under the Administration and Finance division.

https://www.springfield-ma.gov/finance/community-preservation

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
